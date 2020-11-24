© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magical Noise
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • November 24, 2020
A few years ago my dad brought me his Gibson 1964 J45. I had been song writing and taking music more serious and he brought it and said "You'll get more use out of it then I will" Best gift ever...this song is about that guitar he bought brand new...it's watched our family for over 50 yrs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.