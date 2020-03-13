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The David Knight Show (13Mar20 Full Show)
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33 views • March 13, 2020
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 “Coronavirus Maps” malware steals passwords — a perfect metaphor for govt’s fear campaign
— 00:13:48 A count of other infectious disease cases New York is NOT concerned about, as they invoke militarized quarantine for a handful of coronavirus. Those most at risk in NYC are unborn babies
— 00:22:28 NY AG threatens press about speaking about natural remedies while NY Gov uses slave labor to make hand sanitizer
— 00:31:50 Can Vitamin C cure Ebola, SARS, coronavirus? What about licorice? Don’t ask, don’t tell, just take your vaccine
— 00:42:08 The history of “gain-of-function” research funded, legally & illegally, by NIH the people you’re counting on to save you
— 01:04:45 Grumpy old man Bernie claims coronavirus will kill more than WW2 because — Trump.
— 01:18:00 Closures are destroying small & medium businesses while big corporations are allowed to continue to stay open
— 01:38:14 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, the power to ban, mandate & quarantine vs the legal authority to do so. And, UBI (Universal Basic Income) will begin with assistance from Republicans if they can maintain fear. Here’s why it’s not just bad economics, but evil.
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— 00:04:27 “Coronavirus Maps” malware steals passwords — a perfect metaphor for govt’s fear campaign
— 00:13:48 A count of other infectious disease cases New York is NOT concerned about, as they invoke militarized quarantine for a handful of coronavirus. Those most at risk in NYC are unborn babies
— 00:22:28 NY AG threatens press about speaking about natural remedies while NY Gov uses slave labor to make hand sanitizer
— 00:31:50 Can Vitamin C cure Ebola, SARS, coronavirus? What about licorice? Don’t ask, don’t tell, just take your vaccine
— 00:42:08 The history of “gain-of-function” research funded, legally & illegally, by NIH the people you’re counting on to save you
— 01:04:45 Grumpy old man Bernie claims coronavirus will kill more than WW2 because — Trump.
— 01:18:00 Closures are destroying small & medium businesses while big corporations are allowed to continue to stay open
— 01:38:14 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, the power to ban, mandate & quarantine vs the legal authority to do so. And, UBI (Universal Basic Income) will begin with assistance from Republicans if they can maintain fear. Here’s why it’s not just bad economics, but evil.
Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=xdlds&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
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