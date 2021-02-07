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The Life and Times of Jesus
mh4bright
mh4bright
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22 views • February 07, 2021
Jesus is a religious leader whose life and teachings are recorded in the Bible’s New Testament. He is a central figure in Christianity and is emulated as the incarnation of God by many Christians all over the world.Relive the power of His miracles.

Hear the stories Jesus loved to tell. Witness the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Follow Him to Nazareth where He matures and proclaims His deity to Mary and Joseph. Experience His unique relationship with God, His Father. Be there as Jesus is baptized in Jordan.

Watch as He summons the first disciples. Hear him preach the Great Sermon on the Mount. Marvel as Jesus heals a leper, a blind man, an epileptic, a paralytic, and as He raises Lazarus from the dead
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christjesuslifeisraeltimeshistorycultureculturalbackgroundcontext
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy