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Every Jot and Tittle
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112 views • June 10, 2021
Viewers often ask, "Do I have to keep the Law?" "Do I have to keep the Sabbath?" and even, "Can I eat pork?". There is a growing movement which says we must follow both the law and Jesus. But in practice, Jesus’ message gets replaced with talk about how to fulfil the Torah. Old Covenant, New Covenant? Is it a choice or can we do both? This video looks more closely at this quote from Jesus: "I did not come to destroy the law but to fulfil it". To find truth through Jesus Christ, we must rationally examine what he really said.
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