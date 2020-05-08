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COVID-1984 | Popp Culture
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Big Government is the real disease. Globalism is the pandemic. Truth is the vaccine.
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You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
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Send physical donations to:
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Check us out on all platforms and social media!
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https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
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Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/G8adP
2. https://archive.ph/ySLPy
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEui0J2zE6U
4. https://archive.ph/RltMy
5. https://archive.ph/mFBzf
6. https://archive.ph/vF9Wt
7. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
8. https://archive.ph/yhca9
9. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_a7dQXilCo
10. https://archive.ph/VvV86
11. https://archive.ph/Cy0ya
12. https://archive.ph/E5YAI
13. https://archive.ph/DselZ
14. https://archive.ph/MswF6
15. https://archive.ph/7u11B
16. https://archive.ph/Pg21D
17. https://archive.ph/NOIzL
18. https://archive.ph/U9TXn
19. https://archive.ph/BSnlh
20. https://archive.ph/jHVhx
21. https://archive.ph/Guef4
22. https://archive.ph/6LahH
23. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fHfgU8oMSo
24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNcN7vXf7Qs
25. https://archive.ph/Anfo1
26. https://archive.ph/gNnuM
27. https://archive.ph/fyG90
28. https://archive.ph/7Xk0N
29. https://archive.ph/MbVzR
30. https://archive.ph/APmML
31. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnIQalprvR8
32. https://archive.is/f73b2
33. https://archive.ph/kpKcV
34. https://archive.ph/psNZF
35. https://archive.ph/wS8Q6
36. https://archive.ph/j9SHN
37. https://archive.ph/bbNMQ
38. https://archive.ph/EfwBh
39. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjcdMU2itv8
40. https://archive.ph/uWAFC
41. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E7K70DFLJQ
42. https://archive.ph/yfrEj
43. https://archive.ph/AkLFH
44. https://archive.ph/kZpOH
45. https://archive.ph/sPV1b
46. https://archive.ph/bXwV6
47. https://archive.ph/uP9s7
Big Government is the real disease. Globalism is the pandemic. Truth is the vaccine.
Featuring the fabulous assets of https://onlyfans.com/ayaco
Check out Aaron Clarey's catalog of books on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Books-Aaron-Clarey/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AAaron+Clarey
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/G8adP
2. https://archive.ph/ySLPy
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEui0J2zE6U
4. https://archive.ph/RltMy
5. https://archive.ph/mFBzf
6. https://archive.ph/vF9Wt
7. https://archive.ph/Z0F5C
8. https://archive.ph/yhca9
9. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_a7dQXilCo
10. https://archive.ph/VvV86
11. https://archive.ph/Cy0ya
12. https://archive.ph/E5YAI
13. https://archive.ph/DselZ
14. https://archive.ph/MswF6
15. https://archive.ph/7u11B
16. https://archive.ph/Pg21D
17. https://archive.ph/NOIzL
18. https://archive.ph/U9TXn
19. https://archive.ph/BSnlh
20. https://archive.ph/jHVhx
21. https://archive.ph/Guef4
22. https://archive.ph/6LahH
23. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fHfgU8oMSo
24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNcN7vXf7Qs
25. https://archive.ph/Anfo1
26. https://archive.ph/gNnuM
27. https://archive.ph/fyG90
28. https://archive.ph/7Xk0N
29. https://archive.ph/MbVzR
30. https://archive.ph/APmML
31. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnIQalprvR8
32. https://archive.is/f73b2
33. https://archive.ph/kpKcV
34. https://archive.ph/psNZF
35. https://archive.ph/wS8Q6
36. https://archive.ph/j9SHN
37. https://archive.ph/bbNMQ
38. https://archive.ph/EfwBh
39. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjcdMU2itv8
40. https://archive.ph/uWAFC
41. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E7K70DFLJQ
42. https://archive.ph/yfrEj
43. https://archive.ph/AkLFH
44. https://archive.ph/kZpOH
45. https://archive.ph/sPV1b
46. https://archive.ph/bXwV6
47. https://archive.ph/uP9s7
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