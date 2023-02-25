Redmi Note 10 Pro camera test

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKhN2ey6kKg

Test video on Redmi Note 10 Pro.Did a little test. To see if there are errors when shooting in normal mode in the standard application in the PROFI tab.

No complaints. Works as it should.

A short video for the TopContent community (mobilography)

TopContent community from professional video studio CMCproduction and SmartREC

Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.





Redmi note 10 PRO big disappointment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCfPh6XAUrs





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws



