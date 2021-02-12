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Witch-hunts & Cyber scarlet letters: the last gasp of the Leftist Cult of Absolute Control-Roger Stone and Tyler Nixon-Attorney
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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60 views • February 12, 2021
Some of the majority who voted for Trump on the actual Election Day saw support for the president as a “middle finger” to the establishment. Another portion liked Trump’s revival of traditional “America First” values. This anti-globalist movement grew in part from reacting to outrageously false witch-hunts around exaggerated fears over foreign election interference. One of these witch hunts convicted Roger Stone, advisor to five presidents starting with President Nixon. One of his trial lawyers was Tyler Nixon, no relation.

Tyler is no stranger himself to witch-hunts, having suffered jail for antagonizing the Biden insiders running Delaware. Most recently his Make America Great Again (MAGA) friends find themselves targeted for the Capitol Riot. But Trump’s movement isn’t accepting Biden’s Leftist takeover, whose new witch-hunts and cyber scarlet letters may prove the last gasp of the globalists.
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trumpfbiroger stonepardon
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