276) Covid vaxxines: Are those speaking of spike proteins & viruses & denying the presence of graphene oxide controlled opposition?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7
Message from Dr. Martin Monteverde tells us about those who are camouflaged as "dissidents": https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Message-from-Dr-Martin-Monteverde-tells-us-about-those-who-are-camouflaged-as-dissidents:6
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua