276) Covid vaxxines: Are those speaking of spike proteins & viruses & denying the presence of graphene oxide controlled opposition?

Credits to Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7





Message from Dr. Martin Monteverde tells us about those who are camouflaged as "dissidents": https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Message-from-Dr-Martin-Monteverde-tells-us-about-those-who-are-camouflaged-as-dissidents:6





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua