Israel Accepts Ceasefire In Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have finally agreed to a ceasefire agreement, bringing an end to nearly 14 months of border clashes, which began the day after the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire was approved by the Israeli cabinet and announced by United States President Joe Biden late on November 26.

The agreement, which entered into effect on 04:00 a.m. local time on November 27, will reportedly provide for a 60-day transition period. During this period, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese Armed Forces will deploy some 5,000 troops south of the Litani river, including at 33 posts along the border with Israel.

Hezbollah forces are supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon. The military infrastructure of the group is also supposed to be dismantled.

In addition, Hebrew media reported that the U.S. had provided a side letter specifying Israel’s rights to respond to violations of the ceasefire, should there be any. However, this was not confirmed by Lebanese media.

Both Israel and Hezbollah continued fighting in the hours leading up to the ceasefire. The IDF intensified strikes on Lebanon, launching strikes against more than 20 alleged targets of Hezbollah, including financial centers, in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, and other parts of the city.

Dozens of Israeli strikes also hit the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon. Other strikes targeted multiple crossings on the border with Syria, including Arida and Dabousiya.

From its side, Hezbollah launched heavy rockets and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including bases located near the northern city of Acre and close to the central city of Tel Aviv. However, no impacts were reported by Hebrew media.

As the ceasefire entered into effect, celebrations broke out in Beirut. The IDF later warned civilians against returning to southern Lebanon. However, the warning was ignored and streams of cars carrying displaced people to the south were observed in different parts of Lebanon.

All in all, the Israeli-Lebanese conflict claimed the lives of 3,823 people in Lebanon and left more than 15,859 wounded.

From its side, Israel lost 74 soldiers. Some 45 civilian deaths were also reported in Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

While the exchange of fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border has stopped, the ceasefire may not be the end to the conflict. Hezbollah is yet to officially sign the agreement. Israel has also vowed to strike Lebanon in response to any violation of the ceasefire. The next 60 days will be critical for the agreement as any miscalculation by either side could reignite the conflict.

https://southfront.press/israel-accepts-ceasefire-in-lebanon/