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STF: Kim Goguen / Kim Possible Interview - Create Your Whole New World 11-16-2020
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46 views • October 23, 2021
Stranger Than Fiction: Create Your Whole New World w Kim Goguen / Kim Possible (Interview). In this episode, I am joined by Kimberly Goguen aka Kim Possible from Life Force & Project Speak. I get to know more about Kim, who she is, & what her role will be in the future. This serves as an introduction & a summary of sorts with plans to do more interviews/discussions together!
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