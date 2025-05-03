BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HYPERSEXUALIZATION OF SOCIETY AND CHILDREN 🔞 TV BRAINWASHING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 3 days ago

Graphic content not intended for children. Thanks for watching. Thanks for caring.


Children today are inundated with media and marketing that use sex to sell products. Embedded in these sexualized images are harmful messages that equate personal value with sexual appeal and turn sex into a commodity. Movies, music, TV programs, video games, and even toys marketed to children are rife with degrading images that objectify and sexualize girls and woman. Boys are also affected when sex is commodified, presented in the context of harmful stereotypes, and intertwined with power and violence.


Sexualized media and marketing can actively interfere with adolescents' healthy sexual development and promote risky behavior. Today, even young children are internalizing sexualized images and appropriating sexualized behavior-long before they are able to understand what it means to be a sexual being.


Did you know?

More than half of teens report getting most of their information about sex from television.

On average, music videos contain 93 sexual situations per hour, including eleven "hard core" scenes depicting behaviors such as intercourse and oral sex.

The best-selling Bratz dolls-a hipper, sexier version of Barbie-are now a media empire, selling over 4 million DVDs and reaching number 1 on the Billboard Children's Chart.


Vlog Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDtv3

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ODDTV/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenver...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oddtv3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odd_tv_yout...

RedBubble: http://www.redbubble.com/people/oddtv...


-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-

Please watch: "ODD TV | Never Sleep Again | Full Album | Lyrics | 432hz ▶️️"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TlTR7...

-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-

Who is ODD Reality AKA Matt Procella?:

http://oddtv3.blogspot.com/2017/10/wh... #top10

Keywords
groomingtelevision programmingodd tvmulti pronged attackhypersexualization of children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy