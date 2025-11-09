🚨 Ben Shapiro vs. the Woke Right | NYC’s Anti-Israel Shift

The Israel Guys: https://theisraelguys.com/donate/

On today’s episode of The Israel Guys, we went pretty deep. Ben Shapiro may have just declared war on the “woke right,” taking aim at Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens in a fiery new show. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson issues an apology and revisits his controversial comments about the Hezbollah “pager” incident. And across the Atlantic, New York City has just elected its first openly socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani — a figure whose record on Israel and Jewish issues is raising alarm bells among many observers. https://theisraelguys.com/

We break down who Mamdani is, why his statements about the NYPD and the IDF matter, and what his victory could mean for America’s Judeo-Christian values and future relationship with Israel. We also look at the broader demographic trends shaping U.S. politics, as America’s Muslim population continues to grow, and discuss what all this means in an age of rising anti-Israel sentiment. In the second half of today’s podcast, we went pretty deep into what the future of America means for Jews and Christian Zionists. You don’t want to miss this impactful episode!