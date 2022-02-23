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Use Metal Satellite Dish to Aim LRAD Microwaves Back at LRAD Unit and IT WILL OVERHEAT!!!
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2201 views • February 23, 2022
82C Army.
USE METAL SATELLITE DISH TO AIM LRAD MICROWAVES BACK AT LRAD UNIT AND IT WILL OVER HEAT AS WELL AS MAKE THEM TURN IT OFF OR RUN FROM THE REFLECTED WAVES!!!!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvkrwc-use-metal-satellite-dish-to-aim-lrad-microwaves-back-at-lrad-unit-and-it-wi.html
USE METAL SATELLITE DISH TO AIM LRAD MICROWAVES BACK AT LRAD UNIT AND IT WILL OVER HEAT AS WELL AS MAKE THEM TURN IT OFF OR RUN FROM THE REFLECTED WAVES!!!!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvkrwc-use-metal-satellite-dish-to-aim-lrad-microwaves-back-at-lrad-unit-and-it-wi.html
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