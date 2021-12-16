© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday LIVE: Globalist-Controlled World Leaders Announce New Lockdowns, Forced Inoculation Plans Saying NOTHING Is Off the Table! - FULL SHOW 12/15/21
Follow
0
Share
Report
353 views • December 16, 2021
Meanwhile, Dr. Peter McCullough reveals incredibly powerful data on how Covid-19 vaccines destroy your cardiovascular system, attack your immune system, and don’t even work! Watch & share this VITAL edition of The Alex Jones Show for exclusive information globalists want kept hidden!
Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Christmas Super Sale now!
Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Christmas Super Sale now!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.