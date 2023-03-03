X22 REPORT Ep. 3011b - [DS] Exposed Themselves, Sacrificed Public Trust Just To Get Rid Of Trump, Down She Goes

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3011b - March 2, 2023

[DS] Exposed Themselves, Sacrificed Public Trust Just To Get Rid Of Trump, Down She Goes

The [DS] has pushed everything at Trump, he baited them in and they used almost all their ammunition, but in the process to get Trump they made stupid moves, the exposed their system and the people saw the truth and they have now lost trust in many of the agencies, companies and Hollywood. The people are on the side of Trump and in the process he allowed the [DS] to destroy themselves.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^

