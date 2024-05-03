Christ or AntiChrist: No Third Way

There is only Christ or Antichrist: There is no third path in which we all get along. King Saul and Judas Iscariot both sought to get along with Christ's enemies. Both were personally called, chosen, and annointed by God for their positions. Both betrayed Christ and both were rejected by Jesus Christ. Satan will always offer you an easier third path -- just like he did to Eve -- don't take it. Be like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abnego -- take the most radically loyal position with Jesus Christ. Every other way is a betrayal.

Fritz Berggren, PHD

www.bloodandfaith.com