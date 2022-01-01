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Brass & Iron: Justice is Coming Episode 13
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40 views • January 01, 2022
In this video, I look at some interesting Q posts, watch Ted Cruz roast a United CEO, and review the verdict of the Maxwell Trial.
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Music
Rambo: First Blood Part II-Original Score- Jerry Goldsmith- 1985
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Topher-The Patriot
https://youtu.be/ta7xntwQ1vA
Links
Kandiss Taylor
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram/623
IET17
https://t.me/InevitableET/3771
WeTheMedia
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/45113
Mindy Robinson
https://t.me/BidenSucksBalls/687
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1458
Wendy Rogers
https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/2778
Liz Crokin
https://t.me/LizCrokinReport/796
Brad CGZ
https://t.me/LogicalBrad/1752
American Flag
https://youtu.be/01jCUM5eYOE
The Matrix-Opening Scene
https://youtu.be/Vb6bA4J1Gbg
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Rambo: First Blood Part II-Original Score- Jerry Goldsmith- 1985
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Topher-The Patriot
https://youtu.be/ta7xntwQ1vA
Links
Kandiss Taylor
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram/623
IET17
https://t.me/InevitableET/3771
WeTheMedia
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/45113
Mindy Robinson
https://t.me/BidenSucksBalls/687
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1458
Wendy Rogers
https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/2778
Liz Crokin
https://t.me/LizCrokinReport/796
Brad CGZ
https://t.me/LogicalBrad/1752
American Flag
https://youtu.be/01jCUM5eYOE
The Matrix-Opening Scene
https://youtu.be/Vb6bA4J1Gbg
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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