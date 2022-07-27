Anthony Fauci Tells The Biggest Lie He Has Ever Told In Latest TV Interview

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White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed Monday that he never recommended for nationwide lockdowns, which contradict remarks he made in 2020.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-fauci-claims-he-never-pushed-for-lockdowns-receipts-from-2020-show-otherwise/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-says-covid-mandates-should-have-been-tougher/
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