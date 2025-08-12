Iran overcomes heavy US sanctions and war with Israel, takes over key energy export markets

For over 40 years, the United States has enforced heavy economic and diplomatic sanctions against Iran.

But Iran's energy sector is producing more crude and natural gas than ever, and exporting more than ever. Huge investments in high-value-added condensates, LNG, and LPG are also paying off, and are exported to eager buyers all over the world.

China is a top buyer of Iranian crude, taking 90% of its crude exports. But Iran has recently passed Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar as the top producer and exporter of NG products, bringing in billions more. Ambitious expansions of their petrochemical industry are also ongoing.

Iranians report little difficulty in business operations among different currencies, despite the US Treasury Department's blacklisting of key energy suppliers, and firm control over the SWIFT systems.

Closing scene, Beihai, Guangxi

----------

Resources and links:

Iran Defies US Sanctions With Surging Exports of Liquefied Petroleum Gas

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-04/iran-lpg-exports-rise-to-record-despite-us-sanctions

Bloomberg, Iranian Oil Production Booms Amid the Bombs

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2025-07-03/us-attack-on-iran-leaves-booming-oil-sector-unscathed

S&P Global, Iran’s petrochemicals defy sanctions as exports, output on the rise

https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/news-research/latest-news/chemicals/091124-irans-petrochemicals-defy-sanctions-as-exports-output-on-the-rise

Iran announces 15 petrochemical projects to expand domestic production to nearly 80 MMtpy

https://www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com/news/2024/05/iran-announces-15-petrochemical-projects-to-expand-domestic-production-to-nearly-80-mmtpy/

Mirrored - Inside China Business

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!