Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UFO's: Catastrophic Disclosure?
channel image
Son of the Republic
608 Subscribers
156 views
Published Yesterday

CIA UFO Bombshell

• WATCH: Tucker On Xwitter | Ep. 42


The full episode including interview with Christopher Sharp is linked below.


Redacted News | BREAKING! CIA UFO Whistleblowers Drop Bombshell On D.C. (29 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3yn1j3-breaking-cia-ufo-whistleblowers-drop-bombshell-on-d.c.-redacted-with-clayto.html

Keywords
cover-upufotucker carlsonfree energymilitary-industrial complexzero point energysecrecyhidden technologyunidentified flying objectalien technologyuapadvanced technologywar machinesecret technologyclayton morrisnatali morrisnon-human technologyoff-world technologyextra-terrestrial technologyextra-dimensional technologyoff-planet technologyunidentified anomalous phenomenonwithheld technology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket