Boy Scouts accepts Gays gets sued for sex abuse Romans chpt 1

Romans Chapter 1:

26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:



27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.



28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;



29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,



30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,



31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:



32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.