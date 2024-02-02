Bishop Strickland calls out Rome for 'weaponized ambiguity' on women, homosexual blessings
In an exclusive interview, Bishop Joseph Strickland observed that “we are in a time of weaponized confusion” regarding the role of women in the Catholic Church and the Vatican’s controversial English translation of Fiducia Supplicans. Bishop Strickland described the need for authentic renewal in the Catholic Church — especially during Lent. Strickland also warns against the increasing desire for “women priests” among liberal Catholic activists, infatuations that only devalue the authentic and traditional role of women in the Church. As Pope Francis continues stoking confusion, Bishop Strickland’s clear teaching is needed now more than ever.
