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Who rules the world? [Black Rock - Larry Fink - Vanguard]
Black Rock - Larry Fink - Vanguard
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/Black-Rock-Larry-Fink-Vanguard:e?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Who rules the world?
The Great Deception is here...
Larry Fink CEO of Black Rock Financial Group Buying all of the Real Estate
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CaHV6H