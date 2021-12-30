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Real Deal Media's 2021 Year in Review Part 1
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51 views • December 30, 2021
Real Deal Media's 2021 Year in Review Pt. 1
-Viewers 'Think Tank' Interview with Jamie's Life Matters
-Dick Pangallo (Host) Interviews Lisa Duthie & Dean Ryan
"The Creations, The Collaborations... and The CHAOS!
We Survived to Tell About it.. This is Our Story" - Dean Ryan
RealDealMedia.TV/membership
-Viewers 'Think Tank' Interview with Jamie's Life Matters
-Dick Pangallo (Host) Interviews Lisa Duthie & Dean Ryan
"The Creations, The Collaborations... and The CHAOS!
We Survived to Tell About it.. This is Our Story" - Dean Ryan
RealDealMedia.TV/membership
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