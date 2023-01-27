Create New Account
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΛΙΠ ΤΟΥ 1985 ΔΕΙΧΝΕΙ ΟΤΙ ΘΑ ΤΣΙΠΑΡΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ."ΚΑΘΥ,ΜΗ ΠΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΟΥΠΕΡ ΜΑΡΚΕΤ(RFID 666) CATHY DONT GO TO THE SUPERMARKET
15 views
channel image
PyrinosLogos
Published 20 hours ago |

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΚΛΙΠ ΤΟΥ 1985 ΔΕΙΧΝΕΙ ΟΤΙ ΣΤΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ ΟΙ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΑΓΟΡΑΖΟΥΝ ΤΙΠΟΤΑ ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΧΕΡΙ ΤΟΥ ΕΝΑ ΤΣΙΠΑΚΙ ΜΕ BARCODE..... Το τραγούδι λέγεται "Cathy don't go" από το συγκρότημα "The Family" που κυκλοφορησε το 1985! *Δεν μου ανήκουν τα δικαιώματα του βιντεο.Το βίντεο εχει ανέβει με σκοπό μόνο να πληροφορήσει ▸ Βιντεο απο το καναλι του euronews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_KdO...



Keywords
biblesupermarketrfid1985antichristchipvideo clipcathy

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
