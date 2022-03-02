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vídeo de dos supuestos soldados ucranianos despidiéndose de sus mujeres para ir a luchar contra los rusos SALIÓ DE UN PELÍCULA.
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11 views • March 02, 2022
El vídeo de dos supuestos soldados ucranianos despidiéndose de sus mujeres para ir a luchar contra los rusos SALIÓ DE UN PELÍCULA.
▪️El trailer de la película:
https://youtu.be/rIP6L7oZKNQ
▪️El video viral de los medios:
https://www.infobae.com/america/peru/2022/02/25/rusia-ataca-a-ucrania-entre-lagrimas-soldados-dan-el-ultimo-adios-a-sus-parejas-tiktok-video-viral-rusia-ucrania/
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
▪️El trailer de la película:
https://youtu.be/rIP6L7oZKNQ
▪️El video viral de los medios:
https://www.infobae.com/america/peru/2022/02/25/rusia-ataca-a-ucrania-entre-lagrimas-soldados-dan-el-ultimo-adios-a-sus-parejas-tiktok-video-viral-rusia-ucrania/
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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