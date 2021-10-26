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California Father & Daughter Stand Against Medical Tyranny: "All of You Have the Power...to Stand Up and to Be the Voice When You Think You Don’t."
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40 views • October 26, 2021
For transcript see: https://truthcomestolight.com/california-father-daughter-stand-against-medical-tyranny-all-of-you-have-the-power-to-stand-up-and-to-be-the-voice-when-you-think-you-dont/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from 100PercentFedUp
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://rumble.com/user/100PercentFedUp
Original title: Hero Josh Watson and His Daughter Emma Speak Out About Mandated COVID Vaccines
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from 100PercentFedUp
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://rumble.com/user/100PercentFedUp
Original title: Hero Josh Watson and His Daughter Emma Speak Out About Mandated COVID Vaccines
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