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Zohar: Sardinia might be Plato’s Island of Atlantis… 5,000 feet below Sea Level [20.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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44 views • July 23, 2021
Nephilim ?
The Nephilim are mysterious beings or people mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. They are large and strong; the word Nephilim is loosely translated as giants in some Bibles but left untranslated in others. Some traditional Jewish explanations interpret them as fallen angels.Wikipedia
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nephilim&;t=h_&ia=web

The magical lost land of Atlantis has captured the imagination of poets, scholars, archaeologists, geologists, occultists and travellers for more than two thousand years. Lately searchers have been concentrating on the Mediterranean, and have turned up some interesting results off Cyprus, on the Greek mainland near Corinth, and on the islands of Santorini and Sardinia.

13,311 views Premiered Jul 20, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/02vgA6zhT5E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02vgA6zhT5E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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