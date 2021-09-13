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Quake Swarm at Canary Islands Volcano, Thousands Clash with Paris Police over Vax Pass, Tearful Ethics Professor on Vax Mandates, Trump Is Elite Bad Guy, 31 Reasons to Pass On Vax: 09.13.2021
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860 views • September 13, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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La Palma volcano (Canary Islands): strong seismic swarm suggests magma intruding at depth
Submitted by Karen
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/de/la-palma/news/141260/La-Palma-volcano-Canary-Islands-strong-seismic-swarm-suggests-magma-intruding-at-depth.html
Related from Jenny: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/earthquake-swarm-la-palma-if-blows-wipes-out-us-east-coast-via-tsunami
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Thousands clash with police at anti-health pass protest in Paris
Submitted by Brian
Watch video: https://youtu.be/ecC5cGGAz24
https://theglobalherald.com/news/thousands-clash-with-police-at-anti-health-pass-protest-in-paris/
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Tearful ethics professor delivers emotional 'lesson' on vaccine mandates before being placed on leave
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vm8ie1-ethics-professor-gives-heartbreaking-final-lesson-on-refusing-vaccine-befor.html
https://www.theblaze.com/news/vaccine-mandate-ethics-professor-video
Related: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/ny-hospital-will-stop-delivering-babies-as-maternity-workers-resign-over-vaccine-mandate_3993409.html
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Trump: One-On-One
Submitted by David
https://fullmeasure.news/news/politics/trump-one-on-one-09-10-2021
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31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.academia.edu/46924406/31_Reasons_Why_I_Wont_Take_the_Vaccine
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Get to a VACCINE REBELLION state or be HUNTED by the vax enforcers
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2a528ec1-6145-4460-9800-62937b60e520
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Nanobots Found on Covid Test Swabs
Submitted by Scot
https://planetaryliberation.community/2021/02/25/nanobots-found-on-covid-test-swabs/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
La Palma volcano (Canary Islands): strong seismic swarm suggests magma intruding at depth
Submitted by Karen
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/de/la-palma/news/141260/La-Palma-volcano-Canary-Islands-strong-seismic-swarm-suggests-magma-intruding-at-depth.html
Related from Jenny: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/earthquake-swarm-la-palma-if-blows-wipes-out-us-east-coast-via-tsunami
--
Thousands clash with police at anti-health pass protest in Paris
Submitted by Brian
Watch video: https://youtu.be/ecC5cGGAz24
https://theglobalherald.com/news/thousands-clash-with-police-at-anti-health-pass-protest-in-paris/
--
Tearful ethics professor delivers emotional 'lesson' on vaccine mandates before being placed on leave
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vm8ie1-ethics-professor-gives-heartbreaking-final-lesson-on-refusing-vaccine-befor.html
https://www.theblaze.com/news/vaccine-mandate-ethics-professor-video
Related: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/ny-hospital-will-stop-delivering-babies-as-maternity-workers-resign-over-vaccine-mandate_3993409.html
--
Trump: One-On-One
Submitted by David
https://fullmeasure.news/news/politics/trump-one-on-one-09-10-2021
--
31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.academia.edu/46924406/31_Reasons_Why_I_Wont_Take_the_Vaccine
--
Get to a VACCINE REBELLION state or be HUNTED by the vax enforcers
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/2a528ec1-6145-4460-9800-62937b60e520
--
Nanobots Found on Covid Test Swabs
Submitted by Scot
https://planetaryliberation.community/2021/02/25/nanobots-found-on-covid-test-swabs/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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