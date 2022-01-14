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DAUGHTER VAXXED AGAINST COVID IN RECENT DAYS, FALLS DEAD ON THE GROUND BEFORE BOARDING A PLANE
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363 views • January 14, 2022
MIRRORED FROM:
PCS: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pcs/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cxl0OO48JUzg/
VIDEO IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM INSTAGRAM
I wonder if the airport scanner (which is 5G, millimeter wave), played a role in this.. along with the graphene oxide/hydroxide in the vaxx.
PCS: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pcs/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cxl0OO48JUzg/
VIDEO IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM INSTAGRAM
I wonder if the airport scanner (which is 5G, millimeter wave), played a role in this.. along with the graphene oxide/hydroxide in the vaxx.
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