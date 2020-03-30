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What's On My Minds 3-27-20
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6 views • March 30, 2020
Today I share news stories of pedophiles and the garbage humans that walk among us. I also share a few nonsensical stories of inmates being released due to the CCP virus, because the safety of law abiding citizens is less important than a convict contracting the flu. And as always I end today's video with a couple of good news stories from the last week.
All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us, that the MSM wants to bury to keep you bleating in ignorance.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us, that the MSM wants to bury to keep you bleating in ignorance.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
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