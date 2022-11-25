Create New Account
Avoid This if You’re Trying To Save Seeds
Finding Genius Podcast
Never do this if you want to save seeds for your garden. ❌
In this video, Paul and Edwin Dysinger, the father and son co-founders of Seedtime, a company that provides education on gardening, talk about one thing urban gardeners should try to avoid if you want to have good seeds to sow… 👇

According to Paul, cross pollination can be a BIG issue if you’re trying to save seeds and grow the resulting crop as it may result in the creation of a new, mixed variety… 🌱

