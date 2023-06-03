A song about lusting after entertainment as a distraction from Life

Notre-Dame de Paris - Belle

About how lusting after women is a distraction from Life. A man who is true to his values and will not look away from God, ever, is tempted but is not acting on it, that is a real man.

This has nothing to do with having female friends, it is the greed, the lust, the ever wanting more I'm talking about. The respect for Life itself seems to have some indifference to it more and more. My nephew in Biology class learned to put a condom on a banana but no talk about how beautiful it is to marry and start a family. What it means to make love, not just sexual pleasure just for the fun of it with whomever!

Don't let the pornification of our times get the best of you, practice abstinence, fast and pray. Love your wife, husband.

When you did sin and you did repent (and aren't we all sinners? That is why God sent his only begotten Son to die for us on the cross), get your life back in order, accept Jesus as your savior and spread His word, you'll be surprised how God will reward you. 🙏

This song I heard first when moving to Canada and love the voice of Luc Plamondon, ofcourse in french, still my favourite language 🤗💖

Hope you get the message in my videos and wish you all the best in these hard times of many crisis still to come. Stay true to yourself and your belief in our Creator, you are here on this earth in these times for a reason. Your soul is more precious than gold, silver or any lustobjects you can think of.

🙏💖🌻🌞