© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
City OVERTURNS 2020 ELECTION as AZ GOP Preps for 2024!
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • December 06, 2021
City OVERTURNS 2020 ELECTION as AZ GOP Preps for 2024!
✅ Who wants to buy a MyPillow product for CHRISTMAS? Get MASSIVE SAVINGS on
HUNDREDS of PRODUCTS at MyPillow when you use code TURLEY at checkout! ➡️
https://www.mypillow.com/turley ⬅️
————————————————————————
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
A 2020 election has just been overturned by the courts, sparking new speculation about what might
happen with the Arizona audits! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the Florida election that was
just overturned due to voter fraud, we’re going to look at the latest coming out of Maricopa County, and
stick with me to the very end of this video when I’ll reveal why the left is already absolutely panicking
over 2024; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
WATCH NEXT: WOKE TEACHERS Are Getting FIRED Across the Nation!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o59ZL...
————————————————————————
►JOIN US for our EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A on Monday Evening at 8PM by JOINING our Insiders
Membership here: ➡️ https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/... ⬅️ Get your first week FREE!!!
✅ SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL! Get Your Brand-New PATRIOT T-Shirts and Merch Here ➡️
https://store.turleytalks.com/ ⬅️
————————————————————————
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! Sign-up here to discover Dr. Steve’s different
social media options …. but without the censorship! https://www.turleytalks.com/en/altern...
media
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276
F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
✅ Who wants to buy a MyPillow product for CHRISTMAS? Get MASSIVE SAVINGS on
HUNDREDS of PRODUCTS at MyPillow when you use code TURLEY at checkout! ➡️
https://www.mypillow.com/turley ⬅️
————————————————————————
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
A 2020 election has just been overturned by the courts, sparking new speculation about what might
happen with the Arizona audits! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the Florida election that was
just overturned due to voter fraud, we’re going to look at the latest coming out of Maricopa County, and
stick with me to the very end of this video when I’ll reveal why the left is already absolutely panicking
over 2024; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
WATCH NEXT: WOKE TEACHERS Are Getting FIRED Across the Nation!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o59ZL...
————————————————————————
►JOIN US for our EXCLUSIVE LIVE Q&A on Monday Evening at 8PM by JOINING our Insiders
Membership here: ➡️ https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/... ⬅️ Get your first week FREE!!!
✅ SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL! Get Your Brand-New PATRIOT T-Shirts and Merch Here ➡️
https://store.turleytalks.com/ ⬅️
————————————————————————
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! Sign-up here to discover Dr. Steve’s different
social media options …. but without the censorship! https://www.turleytalks.com/en/altern...
media
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276
F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.