This Saint News 3/18/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
Ahhiite y'all, I'm on my woo shit today. I don't know if this stuff is true, but I know it's fascinating so find truth wherever you like. We'll look at different interpretations of certain myths in Christianity. We'll see some crazy compelling video on portals. And listening to some of these AI conversations is a trip--be warned. We'll touch on possible meanings of 3,6, and 9... was Tesla right about those numbers? I got some fake pandas lined up for you in the X Files. And Imma top you all off with some Top Woo Stories. And of course, fam, as usual, we'll wrap with the Fun Stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
The Custodians and the Impending Collapse
https://x.com/emmspiracy/status/1898900686244307278
Gluron Street Interviews VOL. 2
https://x.com/NeuralViz/status/1896381077490729444
Whitney Cummings - get me in that pandas aren't real algorithm lol
https://x.com/WhitneyCummings/status/1876063448511193508
How are pandas not extinct?
https://x.com/CitizenLenz/status/1780762943686328645
1960’s Military Training Video about Crystals and their Frequency Properties
https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1868724934450856141
Toni Purgatori - Leaked Nephilim Email/Scooby Doo
https://x.com/spirituallock/status/1659670815187558403
The Esoteric Origins of the North American Union and the 10 Kingdoms of the New World Order.