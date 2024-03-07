Create New Account
Russia Destroyed US Army Officers Along With HIMARS MLRS In NIKANOROVKA┃T-72B3 Destroyed ABRAMS
The Prisoner
So, today, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost the 5th in a row US Abrams tank. Thus, it can be stated that all five US Abrams tanks that were transferred to the Avdiivka direction of the front, near the village of Berdychi, were completely destroyed. It is reported that the last fifth Abrams tank was destroyed during a tank battle with a Russian main battle tank T-72B3, on Tuesday, March 5..................

