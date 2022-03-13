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“Smart Dust": Hundreds of Barely Visible Computer Chips Can Be Transferred With a Handshake
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460 views • March 13, 2022
This video is part of a larger story at RAIR Foundation USA - The Great 'Transhumanism' Reset: 'Smart Dust' Spying on Your Brain, Human Microchipping
https://rairfoundation.com/the-great-transhumanism-reset-smart-dust-spying-on-your-brain-human-microchipping-video/
On July 1, 2014, the futurologist Oskar Villani was a guest on German television program “Heute Konkret”. The nearly 5-minute interview begins with Villani shaking hands with presenter Claudia Reiterer and then telling her that he has now transferred several hundred microchips to her, which can now be used to monitor her for up to 14 days and read a wide variety of data.
https://rairfoundation.com/the-great-transhumanism-reset-smart-dust-spying-on-your-brain-human-microchipping-video/
On July 1, 2014, the futurologist Oskar Villani was a guest on German television program “Heute Konkret”. The nearly 5-minute interview begins with Villani shaking hands with presenter Claudia Reiterer and then telling her that he has now transferred several hundred microchips to her, which can now be used to monitor her for up to 14 days and read a wide variety of data.
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