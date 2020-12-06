Peter Breggin M.D. interviews the Spartan Life Coach on the Impacts of COVID-19

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Richard Grannon is a Spartan Life Coach from Great Britain with most of his clients long-distance here in the US. We had a genuinely wonderful time on this Dr. Peter Breggin Hour talking about life, giving help to people, and receiving it back. On the air, Richard helped me to grasp more deeply all the stresses I’ve been feeling while researching and writing about the worldwide evil that I see rising up to take advantage of us during COVID-19. Richard is a fountain of hope. You will enjoy and learn from him and from our discussion.