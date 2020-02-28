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Music Video Dangers of 5G Words and Music by Jalalo Musicians: Jalalo, Steve Berry, Kamal Engels, Marley Berry-Pearce
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126 views • February 28, 2020
Mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R830pR_zKxo&feature=youtu.be
5G DO NOT CONSENT
2,543 views
•Feb 25, 2020
178
1
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Save
Jalalo
38 subscribers
Music Video Dangers of 5G
Words and Music by Jalalo
Musicians: Jalalo, Steve Berry, Kamal Engels, Marley Berry-Pearce
Featuring artwork of David Dees https://www.ddees.com/
and Ria Sopala
and photography of Lesa Corrine https://photographybycorrine.zenfolio...
and Natyam Schraven
5G Do Not Consent
5G was not my plea
Was given no consultancy - No
I Say No
Just want freedom and harmony
but it’s rolling out all over me - Whoa
I Say No
But we’re rising up across the world
To say - We Do Not Consent
We Say No … Do Not Consent
For 5G they’re killing trees
Endangering birds and the bees - Whoa
We Say No
Endangering our humanity - Whoa
We Say No
But we’re rising up across the world
To say - We Do Not Consent
We Say No … Do Not Consent
Given what’s at stake
We’re giving this our all
Won’t leave it up to fate
We’ll write it on the walls … (writing)
We Say No
We don’t want your smart cities
Your IOT and LED’s - No
We Say No
It’s invasion of our privacy … We know
And we say NO
A lockdown of humanity
And we do not consent
We Say No … Do Not Consent
Putting towers on our schools
And hospitals … it’s just not cool - No
We Say No
Tell me is there any proof to say it’s safe
We Say No
We don’t need more radiation
Leave our kids alone
We Say No … Do Not Consent
Mama says “NO” … Do Not Consent
Papa says “NO” … Do Not Consent
Kids say “NO” … Do Not Consent
Grandma says “NO”
Grandpa says “NO”
Bees say “NO”
We say “NO”
INFO ON 5G
https://www.5gcrisis.com
https://ecsfr.com.au/
https://emfscientist.org/
https://whatis5g.info/
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/
https://www.win19.org/
https://www.americansforresponsiblete...
https://www.5gexposed.com/
https://5ginformation.net/
http://www.electrosmogprevention.org/
https://www.electricsense.com/
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/
https://ehtrust.org/
https://www.inpowermovement.com/
https://www.lasttreelaws.com/
http://mystreetmychoice.com/
https://mdsafetech.org/
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/
https://www.telecompowergrab.org/
https://zero5g.com/
--- ---- ----- ------ ------- -------- --------- ----------
Stop 5G Global (Public Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/22871...
What is 5G page
https://www.facebook.com/whatis5g/
Stop5G Australia (Closed Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/22101...
Stop5G
https://www.facebook.com/groups/stop5g/
5G-Earth Under Attack
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GEar...
--- ---- ----- ------ ------- -------- --------- ----------
RECOMMENDED FILMS
Take Back Your Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZTiT...
The 5G Trojan Horse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ07B...
The 5G Dragnet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXbvL...
5G Apocalypse
https://sachastone.com/5g-apocalypse-...
Generation Zapped
https://generationzapped.com/
Resonance Beings of Frequency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO-Qr...
ABC Catalyst - Wi Fried
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5ZOJ...
5G DO NOT CONSENT
2,543 views
•Feb 25, 2020
178
1
Share
Save
Jalalo
38 subscribers
Music Video Dangers of 5G
Words and Music by Jalalo
Musicians: Jalalo, Steve Berry, Kamal Engels, Marley Berry-Pearce
Featuring artwork of David Dees https://www.ddees.com/
and Ria Sopala
and photography of Lesa Corrine https://photographybycorrine.zenfolio...
and Natyam Schraven
5G Do Not Consent
5G was not my plea
Was given no consultancy - No
I Say No
Just want freedom and harmony
but it’s rolling out all over me - Whoa
I Say No
But we’re rising up across the world
To say - We Do Not Consent
We Say No … Do Not Consent
For 5G they’re killing trees
Endangering birds and the bees - Whoa
We Say No
Endangering our humanity - Whoa
We Say No
But we’re rising up across the world
To say - We Do Not Consent
We Say No … Do Not Consent
Given what’s at stake
We’re giving this our all
Won’t leave it up to fate
We’ll write it on the walls … (writing)
We Say No
We don’t want your smart cities
Your IOT and LED’s - No
We Say No
It’s invasion of our privacy … We know
And we say NO
A lockdown of humanity
And we do not consent
We Say No … Do Not Consent
Putting towers on our schools
And hospitals … it’s just not cool - No
We Say No
Tell me is there any proof to say it’s safe
We Say No
We don’t need more radiation
Leave our kids alone
We Say No … Do Not Consent
Mama says “NO” … Do Not Consent
Papa says “NO” … Do Not Consent
Kids say “NO” … Do Not Consent
Grandma says “NO”
Grandpa says “NO”
Bees say “NO”
We say “NO”
INFO ON 5G
https://www.5gcrisis.com
https://ecsfr.com.au/
https://emfscientist.org/
https://whatis5g.info/
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/
https://www.win19.org/
https://www.americansforresponsiblete...
https://www.5gexposed.com/
https://5ginformation.net/
http://www.electrosmogprevention.org/
https://www.electricsense.com/
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/
https://ehtrust.org/
https://www.inpowermovement.com/
https://www.lasttreelaws.com/
http://mystreetmychoice.com/
https://mdsafetech.org/
https://scientists4wiredtech.com/
https://www.telecompowergrab.org/
https://zero5g.com/
--- ---- ----- ------ ------- -------- --------- ----------
Stop 5G Global (Public Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/22871...
What is 5G page
https://www.facebook.com/whatis5g/
Stop5G Australia (Closed Group)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/22101...
Stop5G
https://www.facebook.com/groups/stop5g/
5G-Earth Under Attack
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GEar...
--- ---- ----- ------ ------- -------- --------- ----------
RECOMMENDED FILMS
Take Back Your Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZTiT...
The 5G Trojan Horse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ07B...
The 5G Dragnet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXbvL...
5G Apocalypse
https://sachastone.com/5g-apocalypse-...
Generation Zapped
https://generationzapped.com/
Resonance Beings of Frequency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rO-Qr...
ABC Catalyst - Wi Fried
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5ZOJ...
Keywords
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