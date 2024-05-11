WALTHER FIREARMS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

On 2024-04-26 at approximately 1345 using the last 10 rounds of the box, on the third shot, we experienced a case head failure that damaged the slide of my Walther P22. I reached out to Walther and they provided a FedEx label (free of charge) and asked me to send the firearm to them so that their Smiths could take a look. I sent the firearm to them on 5/1, they received the firearm on 5/3 and sent it back to me repaired on 5/9. What I thought was going to be an assessment turned out to be a repair, once again, with no charge to me at all. Good customer service is a dying art so when you receive it, it is both surprising and refreshing. I wish that I could patronize them more, but living in California where our leadership has abandoned the Constitution, I am only able to legally purchase the P22 in this state thanks to Kamala Harris, which I already have, and nothing else from their extensive catalog of products. That being said, I really appreciate how Walther handled this situation. Thank you very much and keep up the good work.
