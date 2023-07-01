What Women Spend on Makeup!

You literally will not believe it!





I'm a shrink, and 100x better for listening to you. Long time listener and donator. 1: how can one dare to love, and be loved, after a terrible childhood and a severely abusive relationship?. Patient of mine is struggling with this. Receiving any kindness or love triggers anxiety. Would love to hear your thoughts.





how did you find philosophy at the tender age of 15? I was first presented to philosophy at uni. It seemed pointless and boring. Later, I studied history of philosophy, and loved it. Then I found freedomain radio in 2015.. my childhood was.. fucked up. Can't begin to explain how much you've helped. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.





Thank you for your last piece on propaganda vs free will. I have been wondering for a while how to talk to a pal of mine who insists on dating woman after woman based solely on looks.





I was also introduced to philosophy in highs school. I also found it boring and irrelevant, that's because it was presented that way. Stef showed me how it can be relevant to my life and therefore interesting.





Hey Stef, creativity caller from the other day. Drove to an open mic last night. The hosts cancelled for some reason, but I got on stage at an improv show also at that venue. Not deterred! Gonna find a mic soon. Thanks again.





Philosophy is the ultimate real danger. Everything else is a paper cut. You didn't make it dangerous, just refuse to make it something it isn't.





WHY ARE THERE BULLIES?





Do you think that men, fathers in general should consider a different path in regards to the traditional provider role?





Hi Stef, how do I date during a career switch. It might take years before success so how do I reconcile my uncertain future w starting a family. I may be confident in my ability to provide value,, but the girls I date might not fully get the potential. I could spend money to show my confidence but then, again, it might take years before I can really provide financially. Is it better to just go hardcore and not start a family for a few years more? I am 27.





Do you have any advice for someone who’s working on integrating his shadow self? I realize now that I had to take on different personas to survive as a child in narcissistic family structure. Negative emotions were met with some kind of punishment. Outside home, people would have conflicting images of me – I was something for everyone. A lot of acting out or fawning.





Stef, you have said that having a lot of sexual partners destroys a womans ability to bond. This makes sense when she forms a bond and then it gets broken (especially if the guy lies about loving her).

But do you think casual sex is bad for a woman even when it's perfectly clear to her that it won't lead to a relationship?

For example when she goes out to have a one night stand with someone but she does not intend to stay in contact with the guy.





I was on a second date with a girl and on both dates we had very deep conversations. On the end of the second date, she was literally begging me to sleep with her. I didn't want to do it because I thought it would be bad for her. When I told her this, it made her want it even more. In the end I didn't do it but I felt bad for rejecting her. Was this an overreaction from my side?





