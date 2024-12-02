Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 2, 2024 – How to survive Trump’s GLOBAL TARIFF TRADE WAR – Plus Roger Ver “Bitcoin Jesus” update

- Joe Biden breaks his word and pardons Hunter Biden

- Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

- Trump threatens 100% tariffs on all BRICS nations

- This will set off a global trade war

- The decline of US dollar dominance

- The rise of AI and why that's accelerating depopulation agendas

- Interview with Tracy Thurman, covering Roger Ver, aka "Bitcoin Jesus"

- The weaponized IRS and DOJ try to throw Roger in prison for life

- US government attacks client-attorney privilege

- Why cryptocurrency can help promote decentralization and freedom

- Will Trump consider pardoning Roger Ver?





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



