The Tw!tter Files: Part II
Tw!tter Leadership Developed A God Complex

* Secret black lists and shadow bans: it was worse than just mere suppression.

* Tw!tter leadership lied about shadow banning.

* Revealed: conservative censorship campaign.

* Conservatives were dismissed as conspiracy theorists over their concerns.

* Tw!tter could always count on their preferred gate-keepers.

* Barriers were an integral part of their strategy to control and dominate the public square.

* Now we see just how corrupt, cut-throat and devious Big Tech is.

The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya — is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 8 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316854497112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316858060112

