The Tw!tter Files: Part II

Tw!tter Leadership Developed A God Complex
* Secret black lists and shadow bans: it was worse than just mere suppression.
* Tw!tter leadership lied about shadow banning.
* Revealed: conservative censorship campaign.
* Conservatives were dismissed as conspiracy theorists over their concerns.
* Tw!tter could always count on their preferred gate-keepers.
* Barriers were an integral part of their strategy to control and dominate the public square.
* Now we see just how corrupt, cut-throat and devious Big Tech is.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya — is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 8 December 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316854497112
