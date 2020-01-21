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Army Reserve Soldier honors trailblazer at Martin Luther King event
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0 view • January 21, 2020
Credit: Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Date Taken: 01/19/2020
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the New Jersey Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission hosted the state’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 19 at the N.J. State Museum Auditorium in Trenton. During the ceremony, Maj. Lakisha Earl-Hale, G-1 chief of plans for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, paid tribute to former Sgt. Hilda P. Griggs, who served in an all-Black female postal unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, during World War II.
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the New Jersey Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission hosted the state’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 19 at the N.J. State Museum Auditorium in Trenton. During the ceremony, Maj. Lakisha Earl-Hale, G-1 chief of plans for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, paid tribute to former Sgt. Hilda P. Griggs, who served in an all-Black female postal unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, during World War II.
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