And We Know 3.18.2024 Last election EPIC PsyOP to save world, Exposing EVIL helps, We have a mission. Pray!

LT of And We Know
March 18, 2024
Isn’t it amazing to see how far we have come since 2015? We are watching the meltdown of so many politicians and media…desperately trying to save their evil plans for all of us. Yet, the harder they try, the more we come together in prayer and use our God given rights to fight back. It is amazing to see. We will cover much of last week’s info and the weekend with Trump in Ohio. Here we go.
Kash Patel: “I think in November… there is going be to a cataclysmic implosion in Washington, DC, the likes of wh https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/57160
Breakdown On How The FBI & DHS Are Partnering With Video Game Companies To Spy On American Citizens https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/57151
I just know the Boss will be back in that Whitehouse https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/57162
Rep. Byron Donalds: “This politicized (J6) committee was a media farce to get Trump.” https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/57164
“There have been about 400,000 of these unaccompanied children that have come to the United States during president Biden's term of office”
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/57189
Illegals and cartels war
This ad is part of a new Advil campaign to end systemic pain racism. https://t.me/WeTheMedia/98689
Don Lemon was helping CNN normalize pedophilia eleven years ago. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18990
⛔️"Some of these embalmers are seeing these clots in up to 50% or more of their corpses." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/62296
Eclipse info https://x.com/ClintLe18107925/status/1768848172766351864?s=20
The groom surprised the bride by having her students with Down syndrome be the ring bearers
https://x.com/PicturesFoIder/status/1767111252432536000?s=20
