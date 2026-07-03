Discover the Unimaginable Source of Divine Strength

Key Lesson: The smallest effort to remember your relationship with the Divine connects you to a calmness whose power is the strength found in all things deep.

Special Key Lesson and Exercise: If you want to be free, leave your need be...just as it is; do this, and it will lead you from the darkness of any empty moment into the fullness of a Living Light in which no fear can dwell.

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go here: https://www.guyfinly.org/light

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go here: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.