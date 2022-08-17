GAVI vaccination alliance - cash cow of the pharmaceutical industry?

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GAVI vaccination alliance -
the pharmaceutical industry's cash cow? Did you know that you also co-finance
the vaccination alliance GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization)?
This influential and private foundation was established at the WEF 2000 in
collaboration with Klaus Schwab (WEF founder) and Bill Gates. Through generous
donations from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and government donors,
drugs and vaccines are procured from specific pharmaceutical companies. Are
these huge sums really used so altruistically?
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