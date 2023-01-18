WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS™ 📻📰 (SHOW NO.217)

Up NEXT! Tuesday, January 17th, 2023World Pirate Radio News (Show No.217)
https://www.wprpn.com/operation-secret-santa/
https://dlive.tv/WPRPN
https://www.twitch.tv/wprpn
https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/
8PM PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja
11PM EST - New York, Toronto, Miami
(Wednesday - 1pm Tokyo & Seoul)
Check your LOCAL listings!
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/
Ahoy! Dropping Anchor in Port for Lusty Tales of Adventure:
Welcome everyone, 2 Arrrrrrrr - 217th Official installment of "WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS", and 2023 Mid-week MUCK-AROUND!
CALL IN via SKYPE ID = [email protected]
TOO DANGEROUS for YOU-TUBE.
Suspended from TWITTER AND DISCORD
Live-streams (periodically) BLOCKED via Fakebook .....
Topics 2 include: All things across the world’s political & current-event landscape. From WW6, via the Ukraine, to BIG TECH's "unchecked" censorship, widespread de-platforming, & anti FREE-SPEECH dirty tricks, let's not forget BIG MEDIA's blanket cover-up and suppression of the TRUTH, Canada's FREEDOM Convoy, eugenics, COVID 1984, the “Great” Reset, & "Operation DARK WINTER".
PAYPAL - pira[email protected]
https://www.patreon.com/WPRPN
https://www.subscribestar.com/wprpn
https://t.me/pirateradiopodcasts
https://teespring.com/stores/wprpn
https://www.wprpn.com/show-schedule/
Along with any sort of issue corporate mainstream "legacy" media has chosen 2 ignore, mix in a few choice "off-beat" Pop Culture or gaming items, and PRESTO! You've got yourself the perfect news "Muck-around" formula.
N.B. All "FREE" RAW feed content provided herein is an entirely unscripted, uncensored and authentic exchange of profoundly refreshing insights, ideas, and opinions.
RIP Adam Rich, Diamond …..
JEFF BECK
https://twitter.com/JaphyRyder32/status/1613370320509100034
https://newsfeedplus.com/jeff-beck-dead-at-78/
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/jeff-beck-rod-stewart-final-performance-1234659584/
https://beforeitsnews.com/celebrities/2023/01/george-harrison-tells-the-true-story-of-paul-mccartneys-1966-death-and-the-cover-up-flashback-video-2476421.html
LISA MARIE Presley ….
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/jan/16/gina-lollobrigida-dies-la-lollo-beat-the-devil
Addis police kill 2 young girls
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-cumbria-64248946.amp
https://twitter.com/i/status/1614799783910342656
FDA/CDC investigating VAX.
- sandbagging
IVERMECTIN
Federal Agents Were On The Ground On January 6th, Gaetz Will Expose This ?????
WEF DAVOS
ATF Announces Ban On Pistol Braces In SHOCKING New Rule That Will Make People Felons
DICK Whipple
Korean Chemtrails
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/forbes-attacks-nteb-for-over-jimmy-fallon-covid-xbb-theme-song
This Day In History ?????
https://asiatimes.com/2023/01/south-korean-witch-hunt-mounts-against-yoons-opponents/
SOROS funding BIG MEDIA (AGAIN)
https://newspunch.com/wef-hires-unvaccinated-pilots-to-fly-them-into-davos-safety-of-our-members-is-no-1-priority
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.