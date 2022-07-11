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https://gnews.org/post/pr6yb088
07/09/2022 Pompeo blasts the Pentagon about discharging more than 60,000 service members for refusing to get vaccinated. Pompeo says it’s a risk to military readiness, and Putin and Xi Jinping aren’t worried about vaccines