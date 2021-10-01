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Remnant Church Weekly Updates!!!! America Is Waking Up!
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30 views • October 01, 2021
Come out and Join Pastor Leon and Maria Benjamin TONIGHT (and every Thursday) at the Remnant Church at the Jenks Riverwalk:

When?
TONIGHT / Thursdays at 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Where?
3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132

Why?
Pastor Leon Benjamin will be teaching: How to Bring Every Thought Into Captivity

What Is the Purpose of Remnant Church? Pastor Leon Benjamin unapologetically teaches and preaches the word of GOD (known as the Bible) without reservation and without hesitation. He does not shy away from discussing the issues of today including mandates, Antifa, BLM, lockdowns, quarantines, Marxism, and the issues being faced by YOU and your family.

Who is Pastor Leon Benjamin?
Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor and Bishop of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA. Bishop Benjamin, a former Democrat and Gulf War veteran, is an emerging evangelical leader on the national front as a media spokesperson and conservative political activist. He operated as a surrogate for Trump on the presidential campaign trail and worked on the Faith-Based Initiative support team during the President-Elect’s transition to the White House.

Website:
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
www.Benjamin4Congress.com

Donate Today At:
www.NewLifeHarvest.org
TEXT Remnant to 94253
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy